Slashing Non-CO2 Pollutants: The Fastest Path to Cooling the Planet

Significant reductions in global warming could be achieved by targeting non-CO2 pollutants, according to Dr. Durwood Zaelke. His insights at the World Sustainable Development Summit emphasized reducing methane and other short-lived climate pollutants, potentially preventing between 0.4°C and 0.6°C of warming by 2050—a marked improvement over CO2-only strategies.

Dr. Zaelke cites the 1989 Montreal Protocol's success as a model for mitigating non-CO2 emissions. He argues for sectoral agreements and robust regulations similar to those in Europe, which impose strict methane rules on domestic production and gas imports, as critical steps toward this goal.

Despite challenges, including the US withdrawal from key climate conventions, Zaelke stresses the urgency of collective global efforts to cut these pollutants, advocating for laying the groundwork for future treaties akin to the Montreal Protocol by 2029.