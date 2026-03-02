Stranded in the Gulf: Maharashtra Residents Caught in Middle East Tensions

The closure of airspace in the Middle East, sparked by the escalated tensions following a joint US and Israel attack on Iran, has left several hundred individuals from Maharashtra stranded in the region. Although all are safe, officials confirmed on Monday via an ongoing information collection across the state.

Among those stranded is Congress' Jalna Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Kale in Dubai, as well as 84 students and professors from Indira Institute of School of Business in Pune, as announced by officials. In total, 123 people from Pune district, numerous tourists, and others are stuck, attempting return amid canceled flights and escalating concerns.

Local authorities are actively engaging residents by urging those with connections to the region to stay informed via disaster management mechanisms. The central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is closely coordinating with Indian missions abroad to prioritize the safe return of those affected by the geopolitical situation, as air operations remain disrupted.

