US-Israeli Strikes Escalate Tensions: A Glimpse into the Conflict

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, addressing the increasing concerns about the US-Israeli strikes in Iran, clarified the aim to dismantle missile threats and emphasized the operation was not intended to mirror past military engagements like Iraq.

Hegseth stated that the strikes were a response to the long-standing threat posed by the Iranian regime, focusing on eliminating their missile capabilities without getting involved in prolonged nation-building exercises. However, as tensions rise, Iran and its allies have retaliated, launching missiles at various targets, intensifying the conflict in the region.

Despite no clear indications of an imminent exit strategy, officials insist that the US action is justified as a response to a longstanding threat from Iran, seeking to deliver a decisive blow without engaging in a regime change war. The situation remains fluid, with more military losses anticipated.