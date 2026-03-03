Left Menu

Powerful Quake Strikes Indonesia's Aceh Province

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit off Indonesia's Aceh province. The geophysics agency reported no tsunami risk, with the quake's epicenter at a depth of 13 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province on Tuesday, according to reports from the country's geophysics agency. Fortunately, authorities have confirmed that there is no potential for a tsunami following the seismic event.

The earthquake's epicenter was identified at a depth of 13 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface, highlighting the powerful forces at play beneath the region. Despite its strength, the authorities remain vigilant but calm, ensuring the safety of residents in and around the affected area.

Indonesia, located on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' is accustomed to seismic activity, but each event renews the nation's focus on preparedness and response. Residents are urged to stay informed and adhere to safety guidelines as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

