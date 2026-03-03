Left Menu

Amul Plant Ammonia Leak Hospitalizes Five

An ammonia gas leak at the Amul Milk plant in Virar, Maharashtra, hospitalized five workers on Tuesday morning. During routine maintenance, the leak occurred, but it was quickly contained. Fire Brigade and police officials confirmed that the nearby residential area is safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 03-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An ammonia gas leak at the Amul Milk plant in Virar, Maharashtra's Palghar district, resulted in the hospitalization of five workers on Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

The incident occurred at the Kaner Phata-based plant when workers were conducting routine maintenance on the refrigeration system, an official stated. The affected workers were promptly taken to a hospital in Pelhar, informed Senior Inspector Ranjit Andhale of the Mandovi police station.

"Our team, alongside Fire Brigade personnel, responded swiftly after the alert, effectively plugging the leak. The situation is now under control," he said. Authorities have declared the surrounding residential area safe, he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

