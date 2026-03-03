Mizoram's Fuel Levy Boosts Social Infrastructure and Road Maintenance

The Mizoram government has successfully amassed over Rs 93.37 crore from a newly implemented fuel levy, as announced by Chief Minister Lalduhoma to the state Assembly.

The levy, introduced in September 2024, imposed an additional Rs 4 per litre charge on petrol and diesel, with the revenue directed towards enhancing social infrastructure and maintaining roads. Within months, Rs 46.68 crore was generated for both social services and road work, marking impactful fiscal distribution.

The allocation strategy focuses heavily on the education sector, receiving 60% of the collected social funds, while the health and social welfare sectors receive the rest. For the road maintenance fund, Rs 15 crore has been reserved in the 2025-26 budget to support road constructions managed by the Mizoram State Road Fund Board.

