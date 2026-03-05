Left Menu

Tragedy in Delhi: Devastating Fire Leaves Migrant Families Homeless

A catastrophic fire in Delhi's Rithala area killed a 17-year-old girl and left dozens of migrant families homeless. The blaze destroyed over 100 shanties and spread due to the dense setup and inflammable materials. The rapid firefighting response saved many, though residents lost their belongings and homes.

New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:52 IST
Tragedy in Delhi: Devastating Fire Leaves Migrant Families Homeless
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Delhi's Rithala area early Thursday as a raging fire claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl and left more than 100 shanties in ashes. The blaze, which broke out at 4:15 am, quickly spread through the densely packed settlement, leading to chaos among residents.

The community, primarily composed of migrant workers from states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, faced immediate displacement. Despite a swift response by the Delhi Fire Services, involving over 18 fire tenders, the fire consumed homes and belongings, leaving dozens of families with nothing.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. Residents recounted their harrowing escape, having left behind all their possessions. As relief efforts continue, the affected families confront the daunting task of rebuilding their lives from scratch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

