Tragedy at Skylab Junction: Safety Lapses in Highway Construction
A motorcycle rider named Aji Kumar died after falling into a construction pit on National Highway-66. Residents criticized the lack of safety measures at the construction site. Police have registered an unnatural death case and are investigating the incident. The body will be handed to relatives postmortem.
A tragic accident occurred at Skylab Junction, claiming the life of Aji Kumar, a 50-year-old motorcycle rider. Kumar fell into an unbarricaded pit dug for drainage construction as part of the National Highway-66 project.
Local residents have raised serious concerns about the construction site's safety standards, pointing to inadequately marked pits posing hazards to the public. The lack of proper barricades reportedly contributed to the accident.
Ochira police have launched an investigation into the incident and have registered a case of unnatural death. Following a postmortem examination, Kumar's body will be returned to his family. The incident has intensified calls for stricter safety protocols in construction zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
