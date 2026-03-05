A Breakthrough in Landslide Prediction: IIT Mandi's Cutting-Edge System

In a significant breakthrough, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi have introduced a real-time landslide monitoring and early warning system. This cutting-edge technology has been deployed in three landslide-prone regions of the Mandi district.

With over 90% accuracy, the system utilizes machine learning and advanced analytics to detect ground shifts of less than one millimeter through sensors. Collaborating with the National Mission on Himalayan Studies, the IIT team is poised to significantly impact disaster management strategies in the region.

During the previous monsoon season, Himachal Pradesh handled approximately 140 major landslides. The new system aims to curtail such disasters by alerting authorities and the public through hooters, blinkers, SMS, and an Android app, ensuring timely and effective responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)