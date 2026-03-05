Left Menu

A Breakthrough in Landslide Prediction: IIT Mandi's Cutting-Edge System

Researchers at IIT Mandi have developed an advanced real-time landslide monitoring system using machine learning and analytics, achieving over 90% accuracy. This system, installed in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, offers timely alerts to minimize landslide risks and integrates satellite data for enhanced accuracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:03 IST
A Breakthrough in Landslide Prediction: IIT Mandi's Cutting-Edge System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi have introduced a real-time landslide monitoring and early warning system. This cutting-edge technology has been deployed in three landslide-prone regions of the Mandi district.

With over 90% accuracy, the system utilizes machine learning and advanced analytics to detect ground shifts of less than one millimeter through sensors. Collaborating with the National Mission on Himalayan Studies, the IIT team is poised to significantly impact disaster management strategies in the region.

During the previous monsoon season, Himachal Pradesh handled approximately 140 major landslides. The new system aims to curtail such disasters by alerting authorities and the public through hooters, blinkers, SMS, and an Android app, ensuring timely and effective responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Verstappen's Shocking Exit: F1 Champ's Crash and Recovery

Verstappen's Shocking Exit: F1 Champ's Crash and Recovery

 Australia
2
'I am very happy about former chief minister O Panneerselvam joining DMK,' says TN CM Stalin at Madurai rally.

'I am very happy about former chief minister O Panneerselvam joining DMK,' s...

 India
3
Trump Honors Fallen Soldiers at Dover: A Somber Presidential Duty

Trump Honors Fallen Soldiers at Dover: A Somber Presidential Duty

 United States
4
Praising O Panneerselvam as 'ever-smiling,' cultured and loyal, TN CM Stalin underscores need for political decorum in public places.

Praising O Panneerselvam as 'ever-smiling,' cultured and loyal, TN CM Stalin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Africa’s AI future at risk without stronger digital privacy safeguards

Can artificial intelligence reduce learning poverty?

AI may change job structures without replacing traditional career status

Generative AI may accelerate progress toward SDG 4 quality education goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026