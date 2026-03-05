Transforming Urban Challenges into Green Opportunities
The book 'Shaping Tomorrow's Cities' by Shalini Agrawal provides insights into transforming urbanization challenges into opportunities. Released by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, it emphasizes planning and policies to address environmental and social issues amid climate change. It explores solutions for impacts linked to energy demand and resource use.
In Gandhinagar on Thursday, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel released 'Shaping Tomorrow's Cities: From Climate Risks to Green Opportunities.' This book, authored by Shalini Agrawal, the managing director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, addresses turning urbanization challenges into opportunities.
The publication, guided by insights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stresses the necessity of planning and policy reform to handle the environmental and social challenges accompanying urban growth. Emphasizing future urbanization, the book sheds light on prospective green opportunities.
Cataloged in its pages are thoughtful propositions on mitigating climate change repercussions, driven by soaring energy demands, resource utilization, and resulting greenhouse gas emissions. The work suggests strategic pathways to counter these urban-induced impacts.
