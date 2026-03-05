Left Menu

Tragic Scaffold Collapse Claims Lives in Tolichowki

A scaffold collapse in Tolichowki resulted in the deaths of two workers and injuries to three others during building construction. The incident prompted Telangana's Labour Minister to demand a detailed report and ensure necessary treatment for the injured. An inquiry into safety measures is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Tolichowki on Thursday when a scaffold collapsed, resulting in the deaths of two construction workers and serious injuries to three others.

The accident happened around 3.30 pm as the workers were building a parapet wall on the sixth floor. The wooden planks gave way, causing them to fall.

Telangana Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy has called for a detailed report and emphasized providing immediate medical care for the injured in collaboration with government bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

