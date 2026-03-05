Tragic Scaffold Collapse Claims Lives in Tolichowki

A tragic incident occurred in Tolichowki on Thursday when a scaffold collapsed, resulting in the deaths of two construction workers and serious injuries to three others.

The accident happened around 3.30 pm as the workers were building a parapet wall on the sixth floor. The wooden planks gave way, causing them to fall.

Telangana Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy has called for a detailed report and emphasized providing immediate medical care for the injured in collaboration with government bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)