Unlocking the Potential: Transforming India's Emerging Urban Centers

India is focusing on transforming its Tier II and Tier III cities into thriving economic hubs to relieve pressure on major metros. The government aims to develop these cities as City Economic Regions (CERs), leveraging their unique strengths and technological capabilities for balanced national growth.

Updated: 06-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:10 IST
Unlocking the Potential: Transforming India's Emerging Urban Centers
India's ambitious plan to elevate its Tier II and Tier III cities into economic powerhouses is gaining momentum. The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced a strategic focus on these emerging urban centers as potential City Economic Regions (CERs) during the 2026-27 Budget Speech.

Major cities face saturation, prompting a shift towards developing regional talent pools and technological capabilities in cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, and Gwalior, among others. The Economic Survey highlights these urban centers as engines of growth, ready to become Regional Economic Centres (RECs).

Through technology integration in sectors like biotech, healthcare, and agritech, these cities aim to foster economic expansion while easing the burden on Tier I cities. G.I.T.A., a key facilitator, seeks to stimulate dialogue and encourage policy infusion for sustainable, tech-driven growth.

