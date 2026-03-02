Gujarat's Urban Development Surge Garners National Recognition

The Gujarat government, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is fast-tracking urban development projects aimed at modernizing city infrastructure. The initiatives, managed by the Gujarat Urban Development Mission (GUDM), are transforming municipal areas to enhance living conditions and civic amenities for its citizens.

The Integrated Command and Control Centre, which oversees sewer network operations across 156 municipalities in the state, has earned the 'Best Community Impact Project Award' from the India Water Foundation. This accolade, given under the leadership of Urban Development Minister Kanubhai Desai, highlights the technological advancements and environmental benefits achieved through improved sewer maintenance.

Furthermore, Gujarat is hosting the 'Gujarat Semi Connect Conference 2026' where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is actively engaging with industry leaders to attract investments. The discussions emphasize building semiconductor facilities, including R&D centres and specialty chemical units in the region, showcasing Gujarat's readiness to support high-tech industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)