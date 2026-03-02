Left Menu

AIIB President Commends India's Namo Bharat Corridor for Future-Ready Urban Development

AIIB President Zou Jiayi visited the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, praising its commuter comfort, inclusive design, and integration. An informative session highlighted its scope and technologies. The project addresses urban challenges, promotes economic growth, and embraces gender-inclusive operations as a model for sustainable urban mobility.

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) president Zou Jiayi visited the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, lauding its emphasis on commuter comfort, inclusive design, and seamless integration with existing urban transport systems.

Beginning at Sarai Kale Khan, Jiayi learned about the Regional Rapid Transit System, India's first of its kind, and the corridor's interoperability among three priority routes.

AIIB acknowledged the effort to combat congestion and pollution while fueling economic growth and adherence to gender-inclusive policies, reflecting the government's focus on women-led development.

