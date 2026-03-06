Sajid Qureshi Orchestrates Mega Collaboration: Zee, Hombale Unite for Industry-Defining Venture

Sajid Qureshi, a prominent film industry veteran, has successfully orchestrated a monumental collaboration between Zee Entertainment and Hombale Films. This strategic union positions Zee as the principal satellite partner for a slate of nine films, including the eagerly anticipated 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1.' The venture has rapidly become a hot topic in the entertainment sector.

With a career spanning over 25 years, Qureshi has intricately arranged satellite and distribution agreements that enhance the reach and financial potential of Hombale's films. Notably, the partnering on 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1' strengthens Amazon Prime Video's existing acquisition of its post-theatrical digital rights. The film's theatrical debut, hitting audiences on October 2, 2025, was met with overwhelming success, lauded for its intricate storytelling and visual excellence. It also drew significant viewership on satellite channels, showcasing robust appeal across multiple languages, cementing the prosperity of the Zee-Hombale alliance, projected to generate revenues of approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

Qureshi's impressive record of success includes influential deals in major cinematic projects, such as contributions to 'RRR' and recent successes like 'Aranmanai' and 'Vettaiyan: The Hunter,' which featured iconic actors like Amitabh Bachchan. His collaboration on 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1,' produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda and directed by Rishab Shetty, exemplifies his commitment to integrating cultural integrity with commercial viability. The joint venture, praised for its visionary execution, aims to elevate regional storytelling to global platforms.

