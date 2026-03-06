Left Menu

Sajid Qureshi Orchestrates Mega Collaboration: Zee, Hombale Unite for Industry-Defining Venture

Sajid Qureshi unites Zee Entertainment and Hombale Films in a groundbreaking collaboration, securing Zee as the lead satellite partner for nine films, including 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1.' This venture is set to generate substantial revenue, showcasing the power of strategic partnerships and cultural authenticity in film making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:53 IST
Sajid Qureshi Orchestrates Mega Collaboration: Zee, Hombale Unite for Industry-Defining Venture
Sajid Qureshi Orchestrates Landmark Zee-Hombale Joint Venture, Secures Satellite Rights for Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sajid Qureshi, a prominent film industry veteran, has successfully orchestrated a monumental collaboration between Zee Entertainment and Hombale Films. This strategic union positions Zee as the principal satellite partner for a slate of nine films, including the eagerly anticipated 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1.' The venture has rapidly become a hot topic in the entertainment sector.

With a career spanning over 25 years, Qureshi has intricately arranged satellite and distribution agreements that enhance the reach and financial potential of Hombale's films. Notably, the partnering on 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1' strengthens Amazon Prime Video's existing acquisition of its post-theatrical digital rights. The film's theatrical debut, hitting audiences on October 2, 2025, was met with overwhelming success, lauded for its intricate storytelling and visual excellence. It also drew significant viewership on satellite channels, showcasing robust appeal across multiple languages, cementing the prosperity of the Zee-Hombale alliance, projected to generate revenues of approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

Qureshi's impressive record of success includes influential deals in major cinematic projects, such as contributions to 'RRR' and recent successes like 'Aranmanai' and 'Vettaiyan: The Hunter,' which featured iconic actors like Amitabh Bachchan. His collaboration on 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1,' produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda and directed by Rishab Shetty, exemplifies his commitment to integrating cultural integrity with commercial viability. The joint venture, praised for its visionary execution, aims to elevate regional storytelling to global platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
From Misogyny to Extremism: The Hidden Pathway

From Misogyny to Extremism: The Hidden Pathway

 Australia
2
Govt has disbursed over Rs 4 lakh cr under PM Kisan Yojana to farmers, says Prime Minister Modi.

Govt has disbursed over Rs 4 lakh cr under PM Kisan Yojana to farmers, says ...

 Global
3
Karnataka continues to demonstrate strong fiscal performance, robust revenue mobilisation capacity: CM Siddaramaiah in Budget speech.

Karnataka continues to demonstrate strong fiscal performance, robust revenue...

 India
4
Varun Chakravarthy: Racing Against Time for T20 Glory

Varun Chakravarthy: Racing Against Time for T20 Glory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026