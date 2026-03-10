Residents Oppose Proposed Upgrade of Greater Kailash-II
Greater Kailash-II residents opposed a proposal to upgrade their colony's category due to fears of increased property taxes without improved civic infrastructure. A delegation led by the United Residents of Delhi submitted a memorandum to MLA Shikha Rai, urging reconsideration of the proposal until infrastructure improvements are assured.
In a significant move, the residents of Greater Kailash-II voiced their strong opposition on Tuesday against the proposed reclassification of their colony from Category 'B' to 'A'. The main concern revolves around the potential rise in property taxes that comes without guaranteed improvements in civic amenities.
The United Residents of Delhi (URD) spearheaded a delegation to meet Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Rai, presenting a detailed memorandum registering their protest. They argued that the colony's civic infrastructure remains underdeveloped, warranting that reclassification should follow tangible improvements in services.
Led by Bhavna Gupta, the delegation included key representatives from the Federation of GK-II Complex RWAs. They expressed apprehensions about the increased financial burden on residents due to heightened circle rates and property taxes. Responding to these concerns, MLA Shikha Rai assured that she would communicate with relevant authorities on this pressing issue.
