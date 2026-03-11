Nanotech Roads in Arunachal: A Rough Path Ahead
Arunachal Pradesh's deployment of nanotechnology in Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road projects has largely failed due to challenging terrain and climate. Of 42 roads, only five were successful. The state seeks gap funding from the central government for restoration, facing difficulties with local adaptability and economic impact.
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh's ambitious venture into using nanotechnology for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has hit a major roadblock. Rural Works Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona informed the Assembly that only five out of 42 road projects have been successful. The state faces unique challenges, such as unstable geology and heavy monsoon rains, which have severely impacted road durability and completion.
The call for solutions was initiated by BJP MLA Laisam Simai, who stressed that traditional methods might be better suited for the hilly terrain of Arunachal Pradesh. Issues such as lack of proper drainage, erosion, and inadequate maintenance have further worsened the situation, deterring local economic involvement and community access to essential services.
The Arunachal government is pressing for gap funding from the Centre to address these infrastructural shortcomings, with hopes that Chief Minister Pema Khandu will elevate the urgency of these discussions in the next North East Council (NEC) plenary session. The MLA urged an immediate review of projects to incorporate region-specific engineering practices for any future initiatives.
