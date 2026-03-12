Left Menu

Markets in Turmoil Amid Growing U.S.-Israeli Tensions

U.S. stocks ended lower as markets overlooked moderate inflation reports, focusing on escalating tensions due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Despite OPEC's assurances on oil supply, investor concerns grew, leading to market volatility and a significant drop in major indexes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 01:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 01:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks faced a downward trend on Wednesday as investors shifted their attention from a moderate inflation report to increasing tensions between the U.S. and Israel regarding Iran.

Despite steady inflation numbers from the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index, concerns over energy supply disruptions caused by Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz drove market volatility and significant fluctuations.

As oil prices soared, investors showed anxiety over potential further inflation spikes, overlooking the Federal Reserve's approximated inflation targets amid fears of upcoming stagflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

