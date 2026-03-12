Markets in Turmoil Amid Growing U.S.-Israeli Tensions

U.S. stocks faced a downward trend on Wednesday as investors shifted their attention from a moderate inflation report to increasing tensions between the U.S. and Israel regarding Iran.

Despite steady inflation numbers from the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index, concerns over energy supply disruptions caused by Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz drove market volatility and significant fluctuations.

As oil prices soared, investors showed anxiety over potential further inflation spikes, overlooking the Federal Reserve's approximated inflation targets amid fears of upcoming stagflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)