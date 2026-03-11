Left Menu

Groundbreaking Haj House to Transform Pilgrim Experience in Navi Mumbai

A new Haj House, costing Rs 225 crore, will be constructed in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Managed by the Haj Committee of India and CPWD, this facility will offer comprehensive services for pilgrims heading to Mecca, with funding approved by the Ministry of Minority Affairs and logistical support from Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:07 IST
A new state-of-the-art Haj House is set to rise in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, at a projected cost of Rs 225 crore, marking a significant enhancement in infrastructure for pilgrims journeying to Mecca. The Haj Committee of India has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Central Public Works Department for this ambitious project.

According to a Press Information Bureau release, the Ministry of Minority Affairs gave its in-principle approval for the project on January 21, 2026. The CPWD will manage planning, design, and construction, ensuring the facility adheres to quality and timelines. The center will serve as an integrated transit, training, and facilitation hub.

Once complete, the facility will provide comprehensive services like orientation, training, and accommodation, supported by the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport for enhanced travel logistics. Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, has reviewed the project, reinforcing its expected significance for pilgrims nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

