Groundbreaking Haj House to Transform Pilgrim Experience in Navi Mumbai

A new state-of-the-art Haj House is set to rise in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, at a projected cost of Rs 225 crore, marking a significant enhancement in infrastructure for pilgrims journeying to Mecca. The Haj Committee of India has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Central Public Works Department for this ambitious project.

According to a Press Information Bureau release, the Ministry of Minority Affairs gave its in-principle approval for the project on January 21, 2026. The CPWD will manage planning, design, and construction, ensuring the facility adheres to quality and timelines. The center will serve as an integrated transit, training, and facilitation hub.

Once complete, the facility will provide comprehensive services like orientation, training, and accommodation, supported by the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport for enhanced travel logistics. Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, has reviewed the project, reinforcing its expected significance for pilgrims nationwide.

