Delhi's Action Plan: Tackling Air Pollution with Precision

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa led a meeting discussing the comprehensive air pollution mitigation plan for 2026-27. Key areas include transportation, industry, and public awareness. The plan emphasizes reducing emissions and enhancing public transport options. Innovative solutions, like congestion pricing and electric vehicle infrastructure, were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:32 IST
Delhi Environment Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is taking a strategic approach to combatting air pollution, led by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. A meeting on Thursday highlighted major pollution sources, focusing on sectors like transportation, industry, and waste management.

The comprehensive air pollution mitigation plan for 2026-27 seeks to reduce emissions by implementing targeted actions across various areas, including an emphasis on improving public transport. Significant discussions included industry practices, waste handling, and construction management.

Experts from diverse institutions provided insights, stressing the need for innovative solutions such as congestion pricing and reliable charging networks for electric vehicles. Sirsa underscored the commitment to rigorous assessments and compliance, ensuring effective measures in the fight against air pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

