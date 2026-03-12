Delhi's Action Plan: Tackling Air Pollution with Precision

Delhi is taking a strategic approach to combatting air pollution, led by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. A meeting on Thursday highlighted major pollution sources, focusing on sectors like transportation, industry, and waste management.

The comprehensive air pollution mitigation plan for 2026-27 seeks to reduce emissions by implementing targeted actions across various areas, including an emphasis on improving public transport. Significant discussions included industry practices, waste handling, and construction management.

Experts from diverse institutions provided insights, stressing the need for innovative solutions such as congestion pricing and reliable charging networks for electric vehicles. Sirsa underscored the commitment to rigorous assessments and compliance, ensuring effective measures in the fight against air pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)