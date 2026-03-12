Reforms in Cooperative Governance: Ensuring Transparency and Inclusion

The Cooperation Ministry is making strides to enhance democratic governance within cooperative societies, as highlighted in recent legislative reforms. Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar emphasized these efforts at a national seminar aimed at promoting transparency in the elections of multi-state cooperatives.

Since its inception, the Cooperative Election Authority, formed under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Act of 2023, has conducted approximately 240 elections, with more anticipated in the upcoming financial year. This seminar gathered key stakeholders from cooperative societies to discuss electoral processes.

A significant focus was on the mandatory reservation of seats for women and marginalized communities, although some vacancies still persist. Meanwhile, the cooperative banking sector sees new tenure rules under the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2025, limiting directors' consecutive terms. Additionally, the establishment of a Cooperative Ombudsman in 2024 has addressed numerous member complaints efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)