Mizoram's Urban Reboot: Transforming Assam Rifles Land

Mizoram's Urban Development Minister K Sapdanga announces plans to transform land vacated by Assam Rifles in Aizawl. The project aims to widen key roads and develop a multi-purpose complex to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance public spaces, balancing heritage preservation and modern utility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K Sapdanga announced an ambitious infrastructure development project focusing on the land previously occupied by the Assam Rifles in Aizawl.

The minister, speaking in the assembly, outlined plans to widen one of the city's busiest roads, aiming to tackle traffic congestion from March 17. A committee led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma will oversee the strategic use of the land, ensuring a mix of modern development and heritage preservation.

The transformation includes a large multi-purpose complex at the former AR cinema hall site and a new 'Vanapa Hall' with seating for 2,000. Meanwhile, much of the land will be dedicated to creating public green space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

