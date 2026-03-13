Astrophysicists Unveil Superluminous Supernova Mystery
Astrophysicists have made strides in understanding superluminous supernovas, the exceptionally bright cosmic events that outshine typical supernovas. Meanwhile, SpaceX faces delays impacting NASA's moon landing goals, Spanish researchers develop an artificial cornea from fish scales, and a shinbone from New Mexico offers insights into a T. rex ancestor.
Astrophysicists have made a breakthrough in unraveling the mystery of superluminous supernovas—cosmic events so bright they often eclipse regular supernovas by up to 100 times. New findings from a galaxy a billion light-years away shed light on these extraordinary explosions.
NASA's timeline for returning astronauts to the moon is at risk as SpaceX's Starship encounters development delays. The multibillion-dollar Artemis program, which includes collaborations with companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin, looks to accelerate to beat China to the lunar surface by 2030.
A team in Spain has pioneered a cost-effective alternative to human corneal transplants by crafting artificial versions from fish scales. This innovation addresses a critical need in severe eye disease treatment, as donor corneas are often limited in availability.
