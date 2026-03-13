Astrophysicists Unveil Superluminous Supernova Mystery

Astrophysicists have made a breakthrough in unraveling the mystery of superluminous supernovas—cosmic events so bright they often eclipse regular supernovas by up to 100 times. New findings from a galaxy a billion light-years away shed light on these extraordinary explosions.

NASA's timeline for returning astronauts to the moon is at risk as SpaceX's Starship encounters development delays. The multibillion-dollar Artemis program, which includes collaborations with companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin, looks to accelerate to beat China to the lunar surface by 2030.

A team in Spain has pioneered a cost-effective alternative to human corneal transplants by crafting artificial versions from fish scales. This innovation addresses a critical need in severe eye disease treatment, as donor corneas are often limited in availability.

