Left Menu

Waste Management Overhaul: Private Contractors Boost Municipal Efficiency

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has handed over the responsibility of waste collection in its South, Central, and West zones to private contractors. A significant increase in reported waste has raised payment for services, spotlighting the necessity for vehicle and infrastructure improvements within a Rs 3,000 crore project framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:38 IST
Waste Management Overhaul: Private Contractors Boost Municipal Efficiency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has transitioned waste collection responsibilities in its South, Central, and West zones to private contractors. This decision is part of a significant waste management contract valued at Rs 3,000 crore.

Data from the Central Zone shows a substantial increase in recorded waste volumes, from around 600 metric tonnes per day to nearly 1,600 metric tonnes. Payments to private contractors are linked to the amount of waste transported to processing plants and landfill sites, making accurate reporting essential for financial planning.

Contractual obligations require a phased increase in waste collection vehicles and periodic fleet replacements to enhance efficiency. This restructuring aims to sustain infrastructure needs and optimize waste management processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026