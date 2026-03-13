Waste Management Overhaul: Private Contractors Boost Municipal Efficiency

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has transitioned waste collection responsibilities in its South, Central, and West zones to private contractors. This decision is part of a significant waste management contract valued at Rs 3,000 crore.

Data from the Central Zone shows a substantial increase in recorded waste volumes, from around 600 metric tonnes per day to nearly 1,600 metric tonnes. Payments to private contractors are linked to the amount of waste transported to processing plants and landfill sites, making accurate reporting essential for financial planning.

Contractual obligations require a phased increase in waste collection vehicles and periodic fleet replacements to enhance efficiency. This restructuring aims to sustain infrastructure needs and optimize waste management processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)