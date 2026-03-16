Drone Debris Hits Kyiv: City's Districts Face Unrest Amidst Russian Attacks

Debris rained down in central Kyiv and two other districts as a result of a Russian drone strike, officials reported Monday. No injuries were immediately reported in the incident.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that drone debris impacted the bustling Shevchenkivskyi district in the city's heart. Additionally, it sparked a grass fire in an open area in the western Svyatoshynskyi district and struck a non-residential area in the Solomianskyi district. Multiple explosions resonated throughout the city.

Earlier, Kyiv's military administration took to Telegram to announce that an air alert was issued across the city due to the Russian drone threat, further heightening the tension in the Ukrainian capital.