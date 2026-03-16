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Inferno on Wheels: Bus Catches Fire Due to Fallen Power Line

A bus in Baheri caught fire when a high-tension power line snapped and fell on it, resulting in severe burns for a helper sleeping inside. Quick actions by locals and emergency services contained the blaze, but significant damage occurred. The injured was rushed to a hospital in a critical state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:04 IST
Inferno on Wheels: Bus Catches Fire Due to Fallen Power Line
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  • India

On a night marked by strong winds, a high-tension power line snapped and fell on a bus in Baheri, igniting a fire that consumed the vehicle and left a sleeping helper with severe burns, police reported.

The incident unfolded late Sunday near the Baheri bus stand on the Pilibhit-Baheri road. The power line's descent onto the bus caused sparks to fly, swiftly setting the vehicle ablaze. Local tea stall owner immediately informed the power substation to cut off electricity, while fire services and police intervened to control the inferno.

Though emergency efforts contained the fire, the bus suffered extensive damage. The critically injured helper, identified as Annu, was first rushed to a local private hospital and later referred to Bareilly's district hospital for advanced treatment, according to Circle Officer Arun Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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