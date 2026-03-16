Powering Progress: Lodhi Colony's Electricity Network Upgrade

The New Delhi Municipal Council has embarked on a major initiative to revamp the electricity distribution network in the Lodhi Colony area of southeast Delhi. The project, which formally got underway on Monday, was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj near Central Park Corner.

According to officials, the move aims to modernize an aging electrical system originally designed in the 1960s, which is now struggling under a power demand that has surged from around 1 KW per household to as much as 10 KW. A budget of approximately Rs 9.45 crore has been set aside for implementing measures, including the installation of 40 SCADA-compatible smart feeder pillars.

The infrastructural overhaul will also involve laying extensive new cables to connect various substations. Officials believe these steps will significantly improve voltage stability, reduce outages, and enhance the power supply's overall efficiency in Lodhi Colony.

(With inputs from agencies.)