Life's Possibility: Moons Orbiting Free-Floating Planets Hold Answers

A groundbreaking study reveals that moons around free-floating planets maintain liquid oceans for as long as 4.3 billion years. This enduring warmth is attributed to dense hydrogen atmospheres and tidal heating, opening avenues for complex life forms' development, researchers assert.

Published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the research draws parallels between these celestial bodies and early Earth. High hydrogen levels, possibly resulting from asteroid impacts, might have fostered life-conducive conditions, explains lead author David Dahlbudding from Ludwig Maximilian University.

These findings widen the scope of habitable environments beyond traditional planetary systems, suggesting that life could flourish in the galaxy's remotest regions. The study posits that hydrogen-rich atmospheres, through collision-induced absorption, retain heat for billions of years, counteracting interstellar cold.

(With inputs from agencies.)