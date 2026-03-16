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Karnataka's Land Crisis: A Shortage Endangering Burial Grounds and Public Spaces

Karnataka is facing a severe land shortage, affecting the allocation for public facilities including burial grounds, schools, and playgrounds. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda reveals that land purchases are necessary to meet these needs, but challenges remain, especially impacting minority communities demanding adequate cemetery space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:12 IST
Karnataka's Land Crisis: A Shortage Endangering Burial Grounds and Public Spaces
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The Karnataka government is grappling with a significant land shortage, which is affecting the allocation of space for essential public facilities such as burial grounds. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda addressed the Legislative Assembly, highlighting the hurdles in securing land for public use, especially for cemetery space for minority communities, during a question session led by Aurad BJP MLA Prabhu Chavan.

Over the past decade, successive governments have attempted to ensure that villages are equipped with burial grounds according to local needs, even under the scrutiny of the High Court. Despite these efforts, Gowda revealed that in certain areas, the government has had to purchase land at a substantial cost of Rs 58 crore over the last three years, as all available land has been allocated for various purposes.

Faced with the situation of being forced to ask for land, Gowda emphasized the need to reserve space for public amenities, including schools, parks, and playgrounds in villages. Opposition Leader R Ashoka outlined the challenges previously encountered while serving as revenue minister, emphasizing the importance of planning for the future to avoid a similar predicament.

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