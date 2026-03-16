CARA Tightens Adoption Regulations to Preserve Adoptees' Rights

The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) has issued a series of directives aimed at bolstering adoption procedures across states and Union territories. According to an official statement, these measures are inspired by the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the Adoption Regulations, 2022, aiming to secure a rightful family environment for orphaned, abandoned, and surrendered children.

The first directive reiterates the necessity of statutory protocols before a child can be legally declared free for adoption, emphasizing a thorough inquiry and attempts at reuniting with biological parents. The requirement for a two-month reconsideration period before declaring surrendered children free for adoption was also stressed.

The second and third directives focus on the preservation of adoptee records and safeguarding children's identities. CARA underscores the importance of securely maintaining records to facilitate future root searches by adoptees. States and UTs are instructed to protect children's identities in compliance with the Juvenile Justice Act, ensuring photos or identifying materials are not disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)