India Tightens LPG Regulations for Consumers with PNG Connections

The Indian government has imposed new restrictions on consumers with piped natural gas (PNG) connections, preventing them from retaining, obtaining, or refilling domestic LPG cylinders, as announced by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday.

The revised supply order further bans government oil companies from offering LPG connections or refills to consumers already linked to PNG networks. This move aims to streamline gas usage and distribution across the country.

The Ministry's decision reflects a strategic shift to promote efficient energy use, emphasizing the availability and conservation of natural gas resources for a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)