Tragedy in Palam: Family Suffocated in Smoke

A devastating fire in a multi-storey building in Palam resulted in the tragic loss of nine family members, primarily due to suffocation. Locals reported that the victims rushed to bathrooms on the upper floors, desperately trying to escape the engulfing smoke.

Witnesses noted thick smoke had rapidly filled the structure, obstructing breathing within minutes. By the time help arrived, the fire was too widespread, with broken walls and shutters releasing only smoke. The situation highlighted shortcomings in firefighting efforts, compounded by the building's difficult access through narrow lanes.

Residents pointed to operational challenges faced by fire tenders, of which only one was functioning promptly. This catastrophe underscores the urgent need for reviewing fire safety protocols in congested urban regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)