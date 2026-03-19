Gusty Rains Turn March Wettest in Years for Delhi
Heavy rains and gusty winds have led to the wettest March in three years for Delhi, with significant temperature drops. An orange alert warns of severe weather that could disrupt daily life. The rainfall has improved air quality from poor to moderate, facilitated by strong winds.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Rain and gusty winds swept across Delhi on Thursday, making it the wettest March in three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
With an average precipitation of 9.4 mm, the city experienced a sharp drop in temperature, settling at a maximum of 26.8°C, its lowest this month.
The IMD has issued an orange alert, cautioning residents to be prepared for potential disruptions to daily activities due to severe weather. Meanwhile, improved air quality was noted as strong winds dispersed pollutants.
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