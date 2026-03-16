Delhi Breathes Easy: GRAP Restrictions Lifted as Air Quality Improves
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions in Delhi-NCR have been revoked following a substantial improvement in air quality. The air quality index dropped to 119, prompting officials to lift bans such as the use of coal in eateries. Forecasts suggest continued moderate air quality levels.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, all restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR have been revoked, as air quality has significantly improved. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revealed that favourable weather conditions contributed to the drop in the air quality index (AQI) to 119.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) forecast continued moderate air quality levels. This improvement has led to the lifting of specific curbs, including bans on using coal and firewood in hotel and restaurant tandoors and limited diesel generator use.
GRAP consists of four progressive stages, each linked to the AQI level. Earlier this year, GRAP-4 restrictions were implemented, but as air quality improved, the restrictions were gradually lifted, culminating in the current revocation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Delhi
- GRAP
- air quality
- AQI
- restrictions
- CAQM
- forecast
- IMD
- IITM
- environment
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