KDMC's Ambitious Budget: A Vision for Future Projects
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation presented its 2026-27 budget, focusing on infrastructure projects and community health. Proposals include new flyovers, waste-to-energy initiatives, bio-CNG projects, and educational advancements. The budget maintains current tax rates while relying on municipal bonds and tax revenue for funding ambitious urban development programs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced its budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year, unveiling a Rs 3,186.49 crore plan without raising existing property or civic tax rates.
The budget reveals a committed focus on urban development with proposed infrastructure projects, including new flyovers and a waste-to-energy plant.
In addition to infrastructure, the budget supports public health and education, with plans for Hepatitis-A vaccinations and Astronomy Clubs, showing KDMC's strategic allocation of resources for city improvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)