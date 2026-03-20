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KDMC's Ambitious Budget: A Vision for Future Projects

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation presented its 2026-27 budget, focusing on infrastructure projects and community health. Proposals include new flyovers, waste-to-energy initiatives, bio-CNG projects, and educational advancements. The budget maintains current tax rates while relying on municipal bonds and tax revenue for funding ambitious urban development programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:47 IST
KDMC's Ambitious Budget: A Vision for Future Projects
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  • India

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced its budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year, unveiling a Rs 3,186.49 crore plan without raising existing property or civic tax rates.

The budget reveals a committed focus on urban development with proposed infrastructure projects, including new flyovers and a waste-to-energy plant.

In addition to infrastructure, the budget supports public health and education, with plans for Hepatitis-A vaccinations and Astronomy Clubs, showing KDMC's strategic allocation of resources for city improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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