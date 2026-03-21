Delhi's Weather: A Mix of Chilly Winds and Rising Temperatures

Delhi's weather experienced a fascinating shift over the weekend as the maximum temperature rose significantly, yet the city remained under chilly winds. Saturday's maximum of 27.4 degrees Celsius marked a notable increase from the previous day. However, the national capital recorded its coldest March day in six years just a day before.

The temperature changes were widespread across various weather stations including Safdarjung, Palam, and Lodhi Road, showcasing a pattern of rising maximums and dipping minimums. According to Mahesh Palawat from Skymet, future conditions will see northwesterly winds sweeping in, potentially reducing fog and gradually increasing temperatures.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality worsened, reverting to a 'moderate' category. This comes after a brief glimpse of improvement with the AQI reaching 'satisfactory' levels for the first time in five months. The Air Quality Early Warning System anticipates these levels will persist in the 'moderate' range for the upcoming days.