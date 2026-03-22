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MG Windsor Electrifies Non-Metro Markets: A New Era of EV Adoption

MG Windsor, JSW MG Motor India's best-selling electric vehicle, finds success in non-metro regions, claiming 70% of sales. The company targets enhanced engagement and awareness to boost EV adoption. With 65,000 units sold since 2024, JSW MG's strategy focuses on expanding reach and introducing new models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 09:51 IST
MG Windsor Electrifies Non-Metro Markets: A New Era of EV Adoption
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  • India

JSW MG Motor India's electric vehicle, the MG Windsor, is spearheading a shift in market dynamics by capturing 70% of its sales from non-metro cities.

A strategic focus on increasing awareness and customer engagement is believed to be the driving force behind this trend, which deviates from the metro-centric sales patterns traditional to EVs.

With plans to introduce new models and increase its outreach, JSW MG aims to play a significant role in the burgeoning EV market outside of major cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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