MG Windsor Electrifies Non-Metro Markets: A New Era of EV Adoption

JSW MG Motor India's electric vehicle, the MG Windsor, is spearheading a shift in market dynamics by capturing 70% of its sales from non-metro cities.

A strategic focus on increasing awareness and customer engagement is believed to be the driving force behind this trend, which deviates from the metro-centric sales patterns traditional to EVs.

With plans to introduce new models and increase its outreach, JSW MG aims to play a significant role in the burgeoning EV market outside of major cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)