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Earth's Red Alert: The Hottest Decade on Record

The U.N. weather agency reported that 2015-2025 were the hottest years since records began in 1850. The 2025 year ranked as the second or third hottest. Key climate indicators are at emergency levels, highlighting the urgent need for action to address climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 23-03-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 09:30 IST
Earth's Red Alert: The Hottest Decade on Record
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The United Nations' weather agency has confirmed that the years from 2015 to 2025 have been the hottest on record, signalling a critical climate emergency.

The World Meteorological Organization's report states that 2025 ranked as either the second or third hottest year, with temperatures 1.43 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The report also highlights severe glacier mass loss and exceptional climate change impacts, urging immediate action as per the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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