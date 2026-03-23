Earth's Red Alert: The Hottest Decade on Record

The United Nations' weather agency has confirmed that the years from 2015 to 2025 have been the hottest on record, signalling a critical climate emergency.

The World Meteorological Organization's report states that 2025 ranked as either the second or third hottest year, with temperatures 1.43 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The report also highlights severe glacier mass loss and exceptional climate change impacts, urging immediate action as per the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)