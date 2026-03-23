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The BRICS+ Dilemma: Modi's Diplomatic Quandary in West Asia

The Congress party criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not advancing the BRICS+ Summit to address West Asia's crisis. They allege Modi avoids confrontation with Trump and Netanyahu, impacting India's diplomatic stance. Congress underscores the need for proactive leadership instead of downplaying group presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:21 IST
The BRICS+ Dilemma: Modi's Diplomatic Quandary in West Asia
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In a pointed critique, the Congress party has taken aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his hesitance to advance the BRICS+ Summit slated to be hosted by India, questioning his reluctance to exercise diplomatic initiative amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, noted that Modi's hands-off approach could be perceived as an effort not to antagonize U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, potentially undermining India's role as an influential convener in the multilateral summit framework.

Highlighting missed opportunities, Congress criticized the Modi administration for failing to employ its diplomatic clout to broker peace, hence diminishing India's international stature and BRICS+ presidency amid escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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