Dhurandhar: The Revenge - A Cinematic Phenomenon

Kajal Aggarwal, the acclaimed actress, branded Aditya Dhar's latest film, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' as a 'cinematic ecstasy' through an Instagram story. Extending her applause to the film's cast, including Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan, Aggarwal highlighted their compelling performances that fueled the movie's success.

Released on March 19, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' managed to capture audience attention globally, earning over Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day, and the total worldwide gross quickly crossed the Rs 600 crore milestone—a testament to its immense popularity and storytelling caliber.

In her heated review, Aggarwal specifically lauded Shashwat Sachdev's musical contribution for enhancing the film's narrative and congratulated the entire production team for their visionary efforts. The film, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, dished a thrilling cinematic experience across major Indian languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)