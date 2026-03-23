Ramesh Pisharody: Blending Comedy With Culture in Palakkad's Political Arena
Congress candidate Ramesh Pisharody defends his candidacy in Palakkad, asserting his cultural background against CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac's remarks. Emphasizing the value of art in the political narrative, Pisharody highlights his career in films and stages, arguing for a respectful political discourse.
- Country:
- India
In Palakkad's political scene, Congress candidate Ramesh Pisharody has defended his candidacy against comments by senior CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac. Pisharody, a comedian actor, emphasized his cultural background, choosing not to respond in kind to Isaac's remarks.
Pisharody articulated his respect for the arts, recalling how the Kerala People's Arts Club influenced the state's political landscape. He questioned the motives behind opposition to artists in politics while defending his longstanding career in art against critiques.
He addressed accusations of lacking societal contributions by stating that his art career reflects positively on his political aspirations. He dismissed criticisms of Palakkad's development, highlighting past infrastructure improvements by former MLAs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Ramesh Pisharody
- Palakkad
- Thomas Isaac
- comedian
- politics
- Congress
- Kerala
- art
- culture
- development
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