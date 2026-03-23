Ramesh Pisharody: Blending Comedy With Culture in Palakkad's Political Arena

In Palakkad's political scene, Congress candidate Ramesh Pisharody has defended his candidacy against comments by senior CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac. Pisharody, a comedian actor, emphasized his cultural background, choosing not to respond in kind to Isaac's remarks.

Pisharody articulated his respect for the arts, recalling how the Kerala People's Arts Club influenced the state's political landscape. He questioned the motives behind opposition to artists in politics while defending his longstanding career in art against critiques.

He addressed accusations of lacking societal contributions by stating that his art career reflects positively on his political aspirations. He dismissed criticisms of Palakkad's development, highlighting past infrastructure improvements by former MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)