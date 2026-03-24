Dudhwa's Rhinos Roam Free: Successful Release in the Wild

In a significant conservation effort, authorities at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve have freed three rhinoceroses into the wild following a meticulous operation. Officials confirmed that the releases took place after a meticulous day-long exercise.

The three rhinos, consisting of one male and two females, were released as part of the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department's strategic plan to boost genetic diversity among the rhino population. Chief Conservator H Rajmohan emphasized the objective of releasing ten rhinos, with the latest release bringing the total to seven.

The operation was overseen by renowned rhino expert KK Sharma and involved tranquilizing and fitting the animals with radio collars. The careful coordination of various officials and experts, including WWF specialists and veterinary professionals, ensured the operation's success. The remaining rhinos are expected to be released in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)