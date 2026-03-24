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AI Revolutionizes Weather Forecasting in India

The India Meteorological Department is enhancing weather forecasts using artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology. Deputy Director Abhishek Anand highlighted AI's role in improving data analysis and prediction accuracy. Recent upgrades, including supercomputers and advanced models, have significantly increased the precision of severe weather predictions, promising better real-time monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:31 IST
AI Revolutionizes Weather Forecasting in India
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The India Meteorological Department is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and advanced technology to bolster the accuracy and speed of weather forecasts, according to a senior official.

Deputy Director Abhishek Anand stated that AI-powered tools are playing a crucial role in enhancing data analysis, thereby improving the reliability of predicting changes in weather patterns. This technological integration allows for more precise predictions while using less computational power.

Notably, the Ranchi centre has adopted the Bharat Forecast System with a 6-km resolution grid, marking a significant upgrade over the previous 12-km model. This new system, coupled with supercomputing advancements, has reduced forecast runtime dramatically, enhancing short-range forecasts crucial for predicting monsoons and severe weather events. Anand emphasized the IMD's commitment to using AI-based models and enhancing real-time monitoring capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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