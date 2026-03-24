Delhi's Green Budget Paves the Way for Sustainable Future

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has introduced what is being termed as a 'Green Budget' for 2026-27, asserting robust measures aimed at sustainable development and environmental protection. With 21.44 per cent of the budget allocated to eco-friendly initiatives, the government emphasizes the transformation of Delhi into a 'Green Delhi', dedicating Rs 22,236 crore towards this mission.

Enhancing the capital's green spaces, the budget allocates Rs 25 crore to the Delhi Park and Garden society, aiming to plant 35 lakh indigenous trees in the next four years. Provisions include Rs 130 crore for forest development and Rs 44 crore for wildlife protection. Additionally, a new Rs 300 crore scheme targets pollution control, introducing mechanical sweepers, anti-smog guns, and water sprinklers.

In collaboration with the World Bank, the government plans to deploy advanced monitoring systems with Rs 2 crore allocated. The budget also aims to increase waste processing capacity, reduce legacy waste, and process cow dung waste into energy, promoting a circular economy. The Carbon Credit Monetisation Scheme will further translate emissions reductions into economic value.

(With inputs from agencies.)