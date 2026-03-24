Delhi's Ambitious Infrastructure Push: A Rs 5,921 Crore Roadmap for Change
The Delhi government allocated Rs 5,921 crore for road infrastructure in the 2026-27 budget, focusing on re-carpeting roads to reduce congestion and pollution. Eight integrated corridors have been approved. The government aims to complete various projects, including the stalled Barapullah Corridor, with significant investments in new flyovers and cycle tracks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:57 IST
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In a significant move aimed at enhancing Delhi's infrastructure, the government has allocated Rs 5,921 crore for road development in its 2026-27 budget, a substantial increase from the previous year.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the budget at the legislative assembly, emphasizing the administration's focus on achieving 'flawless connectivity' and 'climate-resilient corridors'.
Key projects include the Barapullah Corridor completion, new flyovers, and cycle tracks, all designed to tackle urban congestion and promote green mobility across the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)