Vatican Endorses Animal Tissue Transplants: Ethical Guidelines Released

The Vatican announced on Tuesday that it supports the transplantation of animal tissues to humans to treat medical conditions, assuming these procedures adhere to ethical and medical standards. This landmark endorsement, detailed in an 88-page document, reaffirms the Church's acceptance of using genetically modified pig or cow organs in healthcare.

Outlined in the document are ethical guidelines emphasizing that such transplants must be executed without animal cruelty and in accordance with best medical practices. According to the Vatican, Catholic theology imposes no religious objections to using animal organs or tissues in human transplants.

The guidelines focus on xenotransplantation, where organs or tissues are transplanted from one species to another. Although still rare, the Vatican had previously approved these procedures in 2001. The document, prepared with international medical experts, calls for transparency about potential risks, including immune system rejection and infection.