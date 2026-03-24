Left Menu

World Air Quality Report Highlights Global Pollution Crisis

The 2025 World Air Quality report by IQAir ranks Pakistan as the most polluted country globally. Despite data from over 40,000 monitoring stations, only 13 countries met WHO's PM2.5 guidelines. Wildfires increased pollution, with only a small percentage of cities adhering to cleanliness standards, impacting future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:40 IST
World Air Quality Report Highlights Global Pollution Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistan has been ranked as the most polluted country globally, followed by Bangladesh and Tajikistan, according to the 2025 World Air Quality report by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company. India ranks sixth in the assessment, which evaluates data from monitoring stations in 143 countries.

The report highlights how only 13 countries met the World Health Organization's annual PM2.5 guideline, with 130 out of 143 countries exceeding these recommendations. Alarmingly, every highly polluted city is located in India, Pakistan, and China, with India's Uttar Pradesh city, Loni, at the top of the list.

This alarming trend is exacerbated by wildfires affecting regions with historically low pollution levels. Long-term commitment to air quality improvement is imperative, as children face irreversible respiratory damage from pollution. The report warns that safeguarding air quality will require proactive and sustained efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026