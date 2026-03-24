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Forests Sacrificed: Odisha's Mining Impact Unveiled

Odisha's Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, reported that over 14,433 hectares of forest land have been diverted for mining projects in the past decade. Out of this, compensatory afforestation is being carried out on approximately 11,214 hectares. The Rourkela circle had the highest diversion with 8,676 hectares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:51 IST
Forests Sacrificed: Odisha's Mining Impact Unveiled
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Forests in Odisha have witnessed significant transformation over the past decade, with more than 14,433 hectares being diverted for mining projects. This startling revelation was made by Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, the state's Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister, during a session at the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The minister disclosed that while 11,214 hectares have been earmarked for compensatory afforestation, only 4,228 hectares have seen plantation activities thus far. This afforestation effort aims to offset the loss, but the current figures reveal a significant gap in execution.

Among various circles, Rourkela recorded the highest forest land diversion with 8,676 hectares, whereas Angul followed with 3,794 hectares. Minimal diversions were noted in Koraput, Baripada, and Sambalpur. Interestingly, no diversions occurred in Bhubaneswar, Bhawanipatna, and Berhampur circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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