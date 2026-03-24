Forests Sacrificed: Odisha's Mining Impact Unveiled

Forests in Odisha have witnessed significant transformation over the past decade, with more than 14,433 hectares being diverted for mining projects. This startling revelation was made by Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, the state's Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister, during a session at the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The minister disclosed that while 11,214 hectares have been earmarked for compensatory afforestation, only 4,228 hectares have seen plantation activities thus far. This afforestation effort aims to offset the loss, but the current figures reveal a significant gap in execution.

Among various circles, Rourkela recorded the highest forest land diversion with 8,676 hectares, whereas Angul followed with 3,794 hectares. Minimal diversions were noted in Koraput, Baripada, and Sambalpur. Interestingly, no diversions occurred in Bhubaneswar, Bhawanipatna, and Berhampur circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)