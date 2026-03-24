Left Menu

Rhino Relocation Triumph: A Leap Forward for Conservation in Dudhwa

Four greater one-horned rhinos were successfully relocated to the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, increasing the reserve's rhino population to eight. The Uttar Pradesh forest department, with WWF-India's support, conducted the operation to help restore the Terai landscape's ecological balance, marking a significant milestone in rhino conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:51 IST
Rhino Relocation Triumph: A Leap Forward for Conservation in Dudhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four greater one-horned rhinos have been successfully relocated to the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh, increasing the population to eight in this region. This relocation exercise took place over two days, signaling a significant advancement in conservation efforts.

This initiative was orchestrated by the Uttar Pradesh forest department with support from the World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India), senior veterinarians, and rhino specialists. Dr. H Rajamohan, the reserve's field director, described the event as a 'giant leap' in bringing back rhinos to India's Terai landscape after years of dedicated work.

The latest translocation included one male and three female rhinos aged between 15 and 25 years. Effective monitoring has ensured their successful adaptation to the grassland habitat. Dr. Dipankar Ghose of WWF-India noted the importance of a sustainable rhino population, which contributes to the health of the Terai Arc Landscape by maintaining grassland ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026