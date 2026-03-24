Delhi's Ambitious Urban Budget: Bridging Progress and Parity

In the 2026-27 Budget, announced on Tuesday, Delhi's government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has earmarked Rs 7,887 crore for urban development and housing. Gupta, directing the financial plans of the region, emphasized the rapid progress under the current governance, termed as a 'triple engine' government.

Highlighting regional discrepancies, Gupta stressed that Delhi's development is incomplete without addressing the needs of Yamunapar. The Trans-Yamuna Development Board, active since 2025, is set to receive an allocation of Rs 300 crore to spearhead the area's growth. Meanwhile, the government's commitment extends to unauthorised colonies, allocating Rs 800 crore for essential infrastructure.

Further fund allocations involve Rs 634 crore towards slum development and community initiatives, underlining an inclusive approach to urban growth. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to renovate 2,416 flats in North-West Delhi, with expansion plans for other regions, reflecting a comprehensive urban advancement strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)